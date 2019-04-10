Baby Boomers share stories with Memorial High School students

Freshman at Eau Claire Memorial High School are diving back into the 1950s.

In preparation for a year end project, the students welcomed a group of Baby Boomers to share some of those childhood memories from the era that brought us television and rock and roll.

"And here you notice an example of our kind of communication."

"It's a new perspective, and we talk a lot about primary sources and secondary sources. These are walking primary sources, these are folks that have really interesting stories," said history teacher Dan Roehl.

"Like they have tornado drills now, they had bomb drills back then."

"We studied the 1950s, we talked about the red scare," said Roehl.

"We're right in the middle of the Korean War. A lot of the young men went to the Korean War, and we didn't really understand what we were fighting for."

"One of the things I encourage our kids to start appreciating is that every person you see has a story, and people that has some years under their belt, has a bunch of great stories," said Roehl.

"Singers? I likes Pat Boone. He sang crooner stuff, like a white sport coat and a pink carnation."

"If you wanted to irritate your parents, you played loud rock and roll music."

"I remember our parents thinking that it was the worst thing to ever hit the dance floor."

"What kids were wearing, I guess girls were wearing skirts most of the time."

"I love walking around and listening to these stories. We have a gentleman, Diz Kronenberg, who is a local legend, and he was just mentioning today, 'why don't we do the 30s or the 40s?'

We'll stick with the 50s," said Dan Roehl.

