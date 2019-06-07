Baby found alive in plastic bag in woods; mother sought

Updated: Fri 3:18 PM, Jun 07, 2019

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in northern Georgia are looking for the mother of a newborn found alive in a plastic bag in a wooded area.

This photo released by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shows a newborn baby girl found alive in a plastic bag in a wooded area in Cumming, Ga., by Forsyth County deputies Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office via AP)

News outlets report someone heard the infant crying Thursday night in a wooded area in Cumming.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says deputies found the child and gave the girl first aid. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officials are asking the public to share any knowledge of a woman in the late stages of pregnancy who may have given birth to the baby. The child is currently in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.

Cumming is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

