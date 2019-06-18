Local kids learn babysitting skills

School may be out for the summer, but the learning hasn't stopped for some area kids as a local hospital is hosting babysitting classes.

As a Community Educator at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for the past 14 years, Kelly Lauscher works with local kids, teaching babysitting classes.

The class is coordinated by 3D Community Health: Body.Mind.Spirit, a service of HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals.

Four to six classes are held per year and more in the summer. The instructional one-day workshop teaches the basics of babysitting and is designed for young adolescents 10 to 12 years of age. Topics covered include babysitting as a business, baby care essentials, personal safety, behavior management, basic first aid and ethics. Completion cards will be given to students who pass a written exam.

"It’s a lot of information packed into a seven hour day,” said Lauscher. Some of the workshop is lecture and some is hands-on. Kids are given baby dolls to practice basic skills. 6th grader, Andrew Messerschmidt says he learned how to hold a baby, injuries, how to take care of them. Andrew says his brother has autism and the babysitting class has helped him learn how to help out more at home. "If we were to ever have a seizure, I didn’t know what a seizure was really.” He says now he does.

Lauscher says babysitting is more complicated these days with the growth of technology and awareness of how influential a babysitter can be in a child’s life - the class now goes beyond just teaching the basics.

"It was just the basics before but now we talk about proper screen time and how to deal with some of the things that kids are dealing with today, there's more folks who are divorced and how do you handle that, behavioral problems - we give them several techniques that they can try, we really teach them how to be good communicators," said Lauscher.

7th grader, Sydney Gunlach says she understands why the class is important for her and kids her age.

“It is important because I think any kid should know this stuff - how to take care of children and also for when you're older, an adult and you have your own children," she said.

The class is held at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital’s Professional Plaza Building in Eau Claire. The cost of the class is $25 and includes lunch, snacks, and class materials. Students are also given a quiz at the end. The next class will be held on July 15th.

Info on how to sign your child up can be found at https://www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes

