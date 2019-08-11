With the first day of school right around the corner, one community is helping to make sure local families are ready for the first day next month.

Pearl Vision, the City of Altoona, the Altoona Compassion Coalition and Morrie’s Mazda all teamed up for a back to school bash today. Kristi Parr is the Pearl Vision store manager. She said the goal is to serve students in the Chippewa Valley community.

"This is our second year and it is three times the size it was last year. I'm so impressed with how many people heard about the event and have come."

Parr says families from as far as Thorp and Gilmanton came to the event. Along with school supplies, there was also food, music, and face painting.

