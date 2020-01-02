Backlog of toxic Superfund clean-ups grows under Trump

In this Oct. 12, 2018, file photo, water contaminated with arsenic, lead and zinc flows from a pipe out of the Lee Mountain mine and into a holding pond near Rimini, Mont. An appeals court Friday, July 19, 2019, has sided with the Trump administration after it dropped a proposal that would have required mining companies to prove they have the wherewithal to clean up future pollution. (Credit: AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
Updated: Thu 11:48 PM, Jan 02, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) - The total of unfunded Superfund projects is seeing its biggest backup in years.

The Environmental Protection Agency released figures over the holidays showing that 34 projects to clean up the nation’s most polluted sites stalled last year for lack of money.

That’s nearly three times the number in 2016, the last year of the Obama administration.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler calls the Superfund program a priority for President Donald Trump.

An EPA spokeswoman did not directly respond when asked why the administration had sought to cut congressional funding for EPA and Superfund given the growing clean-up backlog.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus