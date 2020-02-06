Backpacks full of books donated to Chippewa Falls Fire Dept.

When a crisis situation happens, it can be traumatic for a child to endure.

To help during a difficult time, WOW Logistics of Chippewa Falls and the WOW We Care Charity donated Reach-A-Child backpacks to Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services.

The backpacks will go on the department's four main ambulances, filled with 10 to 12 books.

When an ambulance arrives to a scene where kids are scared, EMS crews will offer them a book and, if there's time, personnel will sit and read to them.

"The whole idea is to keep them on hand for when you do run across those crisis situations with children, where they just kind of need a distraction to take them out of what's going on. So, it allows them to settle down, calm down a little bit. It also Makes a little rapport with them, just so they're a little more comfortable with all the commotion that's going on," said Chippewa Falls Fire Inspector Dave Patten.

The backpacks will be kept at the department's main station off Highway 178 in Chippewa Falls.