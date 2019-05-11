Backseats of Uber, Lyft vehicles carry more germs than toilet seats, study finds

The study by NetQuote swabbed the surfaces of rideshares, taxis, and rental cars.
Updated: Sat 10:19 AM, May 11, 2019

(WCBS/WAFB/CNN) - Catching an Uber or Lyft has become ultra convenient for millions of
Americans, but you should know, you're likely jumping into the backseat of a ride filled with germs.

A new study finds rideshares carry triple the amount of germs as rental cars.

The germ disparity is even greater between rideshares and taxis.

To put it another way, your toothbrush holder and toilet seat have fewer germs.

The cleanliness study of vehicles was done by insurance company Netquote.

It swabbed the surfaces of rideshares, taxis, and rental cars.

In those rideshares, the most germs were found on window buttons and seat belts.
