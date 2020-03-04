MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Nate Reuvers scored 11 points as No. 24 Wisconsin struggled through a poor offensive performance in a 63-48 win over Northwestern. The win moved the Badgers into a three-way for first place in the Big Ten on Wednesday night. Wisconsin was not effective with the ball against a team that has the 12th-worst defense in the league, giving up more than 70 points a game, and is in last place in the conference. Northwestern dug itself two holes, but only found its way out of only one. Pete Nance led the Wildcats with 14 points.
Badgers roll past Northwestern, move into three-way tie for first in Big Ten
By AP |
Posted: Wed 10:40 PM, Mar 04, 2020