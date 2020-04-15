Baldwin endorses Biden after he wins Wisconsin primary

Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is endorsing presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden. Her endorsement Wednesday comes the day after the former vice president won Wisconsin's primary and all of his former rivals had also backed him.

Baldwin, a close ally of Warren, released a video saying she was endorsing Biden because he has "always fought for the bold, progressive change that working families in Wisconsin need" and "he understands that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect."

Baldwin, who has been mentioned as a possible pick for vice president, sidestepped that when asked about it in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.