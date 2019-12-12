Baldwin man sentenced for mail fraud

A Baldwin man has been sentenced to federal prison for mail fraud.

U.S. Attorney of Western District of Wisconsin, Scott Blader, says 42-year-old Jamie Smith from Baldwin has been sentenced for 54 months of federal prison for mail fraud.

Smith pleaded guilty to this charge in September.

Blader says Smith owned and operated two precious metal brokerages houses in Hudson from 2014 to 2017 called American Platinum Gold & Silver, Inc. and American Independent Gold & Silver, Inc. Smith defrauded his clients by misappropriating their money and property.