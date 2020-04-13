Ballot counting underway in Wisconsin

After issues with lost and unmarked ballots, Wisconsinites will finally know the result of last week's spring elections and presidential primary.

The counting of ballots would normally have taken place on election night after the polls closed, with results being revealed afterwards. But according to the Eau Claire County Clerk Janet Loomis, some adjustments had to be made this year.

“What will happen tonight at four o'clock is the same thing that would happen at eight o'clock on election night,” Loomis said. “Municipalities would have gotten together, brought their Board of Canvas together, processed any late absentee ballots and then after 4 p.m., they can modem in the results to the county.”

The United States Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than election day, April 7th, with the counting of those votes moved to Monday, April 13th.

“Normally, if an absentee ballot isn't received by election day, to the clerk to be counted, it is not counted,” Loomis said.

Although the time of the counting is different, the time it takes to get results should not change.

“It's usually within an hour and a half on election day, we have totals,” she said. “I expect that to be about the same”

Loomis said on election night, voter turnout was only about 34%. Even with the absentee ballots that are being counted Monday, she doesn't expect turnout to be much more than that. We will have the latest updated election results on our website and on WEAU 13 News at 10 p.m.

