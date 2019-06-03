Baraboo PD: Suspicious item found inside convenience store apple

Police in Baraboo are trying to figure out how a foreign metal object ended up inside an apple at a local convenience store.

The Baraboo Police Department said officers were called to the Kwik Trip East in the 600 block of 8th Street just before 2:30 p.m.

Police said an employee at the store reported finding a foreign metal object inside of an apple. A customer found the foreign object in the apple and gave it to staff.

All the apples in the store were removed from shelves.

The Baraboo Police Department is investigating. They are working with Kwik Trip, Inc. as well as the Sauk County Health Department.

