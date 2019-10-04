Barack and Michelle Obama post 27th-anniversary tributes on Twitter

The Obamas celebrate their 27th anniversary. They got married in Chicago on October 3, 1992. (Source: Michelle Obama/Twitter)
Updated: Fri 5:30 PM, Oct 04, 2019

(Gray News) – There appears to be some romance left between President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle as they celebrated their 27th anniversary this week.

The Obamas got married in Chicago on October 3, 1992.

The former president took to Twitter, quoting the Fab Four.

“Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!”

About 40 minutes later, the former first lady replied.

“27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered.”

