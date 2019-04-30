Barr to face Mueller report questions at Senate hearing

Attorney General nominee, William Barr, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee., Photo Date: 1/15/2019 / Photo: C-SPAN / (MGN)
Updated: Tue 1:55 PM, Apr 30, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr will face lawmakers' questions Wednesday for the first time since releasing special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report.

He'll be defending his actions before Democrats who accuse him of spinning the investigation's findings in President Donald Trump's favor.

Barr's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to highlight the partisan schism around Mueller's report and the Justice Department's handling of it. It will give Barr his most extensive opportunity to explain the department's actions and to repair a reputation bruised by allegations that he's the president's protector.

Barr is also invited to appear Thursday before the Democratic-led House Judiciary panel. The Justice Department said he wouldn't testify if the committee insisted on having its lawyers question him.

