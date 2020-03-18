Barron Co. Sheriff speaks on COVID-19 outbreak, "We are Barron County Strong"

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald spoke on the COVID-19 outbreak and how Barron is strong.

He said,

"Spring is almost here! With the snow almost gone, we can get outside more. This is more important than ever with what is going on in the world with COVID19. While we want you to avoid gatherings and stay home as much as possible, it is still ok to go outside and enjoy the fresh air.

During these uncertain and unprecedented times, we need to do what Barron County does so well. We need to show the world again how Barron County can handle anything. We showed the world a year and a half ago how we could come together when a 14 yr old girl needed us the most. We need to help our neighbors like we have over the past couple of years with the tornadoes and high winds. We will get through this-we just have to have HOPE.

So Barron County, take care of yourself and your family. Stay home as much as you can. We all need to do our part to keep the community healthy and safe. If you can help your neighbors, help them. Support your local business by ordering take out, or gift cards whenever possible.

Try and be understanding of new rules establishments have had to put in place to keep us all safe. We will get through this. There is no instruction manual for something like this but together we can do amazing things- I have been part of them with you. We are Barron County Strong!

-Sheriff Fitzgerald"

