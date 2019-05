A Barron County man has been charged with one count of physical abuse of child. The complaint was filed Monday against 33-year-old Jeremy Gackle of Chetek.

The complaint states Gackle attacked a child this past weekend. It says the attack included kicking the child twice in the back of the head.

The victim, and another child, were eventually able to get away from Gackle.

He free on a $200 cash bond and is due back in court Thursday.