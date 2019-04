A Barron County man has died after the car he was working on fell on top of him.

It happened on Monday around 6 p.m. in Haugen.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department says 50-year-old Pat Uchytil was using a forklift to lift a vehicle up to have some work done and the vehicle slipped off and landed on him.

This case remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s office.