Barron Co. man found dead in Minnesota

On April 19, 2019 at approximately 9:30 AM the Barron Police Department, in Barron County, WI received a call from a family member of a possible missing person.

An ATL was put out through the Barron County Sheriff’s Department to surrounding agencies.

At approximately 8:45 PM the parents of the missing person came to the police department to fill out a missing person’s report and the subject was listed in NCIC as a missing person.

On Monday, April 22, 2019 several leads were developed that lead to a search warrant of the missing person’s apartment.

Three subjects were interviewed, arrested and taken to the Barron County Jail on pending charges; Levi Mattila – Identity Theft and Obstruction, Jesse Scribner – Identity Theft and Obstruction, Marcelle Hill - Obstruction.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2019 the Barron Police Department received a tip that led the investigation to a remote cabin in Sandstone, MN.

Christopher A. Etchison, age 36 was found deceased. Cause of death is under investigation.

This case remains a cooperative investigation involving the Barron Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and The Pine County Sheriff’s Department.