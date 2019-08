A Barron County man pleads guilty to one count of repeated sexual assault of the same child.

According court documents, 33-year-old Donaven Sprague pled guilty in Barron County Court Tuesday.

The criminal complaint says Sprague engaged in multiple sexual incidents with the child between June 2015 and June 2018. Documents say he touched the child inappropriately and also had sex with the child.

Sprague’s sentencing has been scheduled for December 2.