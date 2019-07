A Barron County man charged in a child sex sting was sentenced to five years in prison.

36-year-old Jay Hoppe of Almena was found guilty in June of three counts tied to an incident in March.

The original criminal complaint says an officer with the Rice Lake Police Department - posing as a 15-year-old girl - was contacted by Hoppe and propositioned for sex.

Hoppe arranged for a meeting at a parking lot in Rice Lake.

That's when officers arrested him.