Barron County creates COVID-19 response team

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)-- Barron County officials have teamed up to created a COVID-19 response team.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says he will be making the determination if any enforcement action will be taken as a result of the order.
The team includes:
Chris Fitzgerald- Sheriff
Jeff French- County Administrator
John Muench – Corporation Council
Laura Sauve- Health Officer
Louie Okey- County Board Chair
Michael Judy- Director of Emergency Services
Stacey Frolik- Department of Health and Human Services Director
