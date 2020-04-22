Barron County creates COVID-19 response team

Barron County officials have teamed up to created a COVID-19 response team.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says he will be making the determination if any enforcement action will be taken as a result of the order.

The team includes:

Chris Fitzgerald- Sheriff

Jeff French- County Administrator

John Muench – Corporation Council

Laura Sauve- Health Officer

Louie Okey- County Board Chair

Michael Judy- Director of Emergency Services

Stacey Frolik- Department of Health and Human Services Director

To read the full letter, please see related documents.