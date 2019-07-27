Barron County Severe Weather Event Relief Guidance

Our thoughts go out to those affected by the severe weather. Barron County Authorities thank the community for the overwhelming support, generosity, and offers to help with the aftermath of the recent severe weather event. Please continue to check the Barron County Wisconsin website for updates at www.barroncountywi.gov or contact 211.

Resources for Those Affected.

Wisconsin FoodShare members who lost food purchased with their FoodShare benefits as a result of recent severe weather can contact their local agency to request replacement benefits within 10 days of the food loss. Replacement benefits are issued for the amount of food lost, up to the amount of benefits already issued for the month.

Members should fill out the Request for Replacement FoodShare Benefits form (F-00330) and submit it to their local income maintenance agency by fax, mail, or in-person. Members will need to describe on the form how they lost their food, and should contact their local agency if they have more questions about replacement FoodShare benefits. Non-potable water is now available to those still without power at the Comstock Creamery, 1858 US Hwy 63, Comstock, WI. NOTICE: Non potable water is NOT suitable for drinking or cooking.

After 12 pm on 7/27 requests for assistance and storm damage reports will no accepted through 211. You may contact 211 for storm related information and other community resources by calling 211 (877-947-2211) or go to www.211wisconsin.org. Please know that we did our best to fulfill the many requests for assistance that were received. Due to the limited number of volunteers we were unable to fill them all at this time. If you have a request for assistance that was not fulfilled, please watch for more information will be released.

For assistance or concerns with insurance contact the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) at 1-800-236-8517 or at https://oci.wi.gov. Barron County Economic Development is establishing a list of businesses within the County that have damage due to the storm for the Disaster Recovery Microloan Program. The Disaster Recovery Microloan Program works to provide short-term financial assistance to businesses affected by a natural disaster event. To be eligible, a business must be located within Barron County, have suffered measurable physical or economic losses because of the disaster and attest to intent to resume business operations in the community as quickly as possible. Eligible activities include: procurement of cleanup and restoration services, operating expenses such as payroll (taxes, fines & fees are not eligible), rent/mortgage for temporary space, repair and reconstruction (eligible uses could include architecture& engineering costs, equipment/furniture/fixtures/etc.). Please contact Barron County Economic Development Director Dave Armstrong at 715-637-6871, or via email at bcedc@co.barron.wi.us, to discuss the program or add your business to the list.

