Barron County Sheriff's department searching for inmate

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help to find an inmate that did not return from work release on Saturday.

According to the Sheriff's department, Gerald Jackson, 45, failed to return to the Barron County Jail from work release.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, orange t-shirt, black long sleeve shirt, camo pants and black shoes.

If you know where he is located please call 911.

Jackson was in the Barron County Jail for felony child support and was granted work release and was scheduled to be released on February 29th .

