Barron County crash shut down northbound Highway 53

A crash in Barron County closed the northbound lanes of Highway 53 at Chetek for about 30 minutes on Saturday.

Barron County Sheriff’s Office says a semi and minivan had crashed. Officials found the semi rolled over on its side with its load of green beans spilled on the highway and shoulder. The minivan had been towing a trailer which was destroyed upon impact.

The semi driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and the minivan driver was taken to Mayo Hospital in Barron but was later taken to Eau Claire with critical injuries.

