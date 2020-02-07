Barron County man charged with 7th OWI

A Barron County man has been charged with his seventh OWI.

Court documents show Barron County Sheriff’s Office was called for a vehicle driver that was possibly intoxicated. Officials identified 65-year-old Delbert Parr as the driver of a vehicle that was seen in the ditch.

Parr told law enforcement that he had been drinking, possibly four drinks in one hour before the arrival of law enforcement.

Parr’s preliminary breath test resulted in a .07 breath alcohol concentration.

His signature bond was set at $5,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 11.

