Barron County man charged with possession with intent to deliver

A Barron County man has been charged after law enforcement say almost six pounds of THC products were found in a package at the Minneapolis- St. Paul International Airport.

Court records show 36-year-old Edgar Hernandez of Cumberland has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC (2,500- 10,000G).

The criminal complaint says on March 21, the Barron County Sheriff's Department received a call from the Minneapolis- St. Paul International Airport police regarding a package that had been at the UPS sorting facility. Officials say canines detected the use of a controlled substance. Officers found 250 vaporizer pen cartridges that were labeled as 78% THC.

Detectives found more THC products at Hernandez's residence, including more vape pen cartridges, digital scales and vacuum sealed packaging.

Hernandez's signature bond was set at $5,000 and his next scheduled court date is for May 5.

