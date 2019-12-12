Barron County man sentenced after guilty plea to repeated sexual assault of child

A Barron County man has been sentenced to prison after a guilty plea to one count of repeated sexual assault of the same child.

Barron County Court records show 33-year-old Donaven Sprague has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of extended supervision. Sprague has been credited 138 days for his prison sentence. He must also register as a sex offender.

The criminal complaint says Sprague engaged in multiple sexual incidents with the child between June 2015 and June 2018. Documents say he touched the child inappropriately and also had sex with the child.