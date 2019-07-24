Barron County storm damage clean up

Barron County is accepting volunteers to help clean storm debris starting July 26 -27. Volunteers will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Barron County Justice Center.

Volunteers must bring picture ID, wear closed toe shoes, long pants, long sleeve shirts, safety glasses and work clothes. Volunteers are also encourages to bring their own bag lunch, bug spray and sunscreen.

Anyone who received damage from the July 19 storm and would like assistance should call 211 or visiting the Barron County website click here.

