Barron's Chris Kroeze performs at Country Jam 30th anniversary celebration

Country Jam officially begins Thursday but music fans didn't have to wait to get in on the fun.

A special 30th anniversary concert featuring Barron native and The Voice runner-up Chris Kroeze was held Wednesday at the Country Jam festival grounds to kick off the festivities.

The event began with a performance from Dawn Marie. Chris Kroeze hit the stage Wednesday around 8PM. The three-day music festival is known for bringing top country music stars to the Chippewa Valley.

"When people think country music a lot of times they think the south and they think you know the Bible Belt and all those states down there but country music is huge here as well," said Kroeze in an interview with WEAU ahead of his Wednesday performance.

Barron native Chris Kroeze says this year marks his first Country Jam experience. "I’m very excited, this is gonna be a good time. I’ve heard about this my whole life and never got to experience it so this is gonna be the first one for me and really looking forward to it," he said.

Country Jam officially begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. Headliners include Toby Keith on Thursday, Jake Owen Friday, and Keith Urban Saturday.

"I just can't believe I’m on the same advertisements as a lot of these people," said Kroeze. Aside from Wednesday's prelude to the festival, Kroeze will hit the stage again Thursday and Friday.