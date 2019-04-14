Basketball freestyler spins into Chippewa Falls

After coming to the United States to play college basketball, a man from Kenya took his talents to the NBA, but not in a way that you might think. He quickly stole the show at halftime of NBA games with his skills.

Now, Joe Odhiambo is dribbling his way around the country and ended up spinning right into the Heyde Center in Chippewa Falls. "I have the coolest job in the whole world because I get to travel all over the world and share my basketball skills,” said Joe Odhiambo, a basketball freestyler.

Originally from Nairobi, Kenya, Joe came on scholarship to play basketball in the United States and then set out into the working world. "I used to work as a computer programmer but I got tired of watching TV all of the time,” Odhiambo said. So he took his love of basketball and turned it into a career. Now, he spends time visiting hundreds of school groups each year. "It's been 19 years and I am still dribbling and spinning and I love every bit of it,” he added.

Odhiambo holds several world records including dribbling the most basketballs at once with 5 basketballs. He also holds the record for spinning a basketball for the longest time, which he did for 4 hours and 15 minutes straight. "Every time I get on the stage, I have goosebumps and I am just so excited I feel butterflies in my stomach because I love doing it so much,” Odhiambo said.

But for as much as Joe enjoys his job, he enjoys the kid’s reactions and their smiles even more. "The best part is to be able to at least let the kids know that anybody can do it, I am an average person but I work hard and I believe in what I do,” Odhiambo said.

During his performance he stands up on stage and teaches on the importance of respect, responsibility and a caring personality, all while showing off his dribbling, spinning and juggling skills. "Every once in a while I pinch myself and ask is this really real and it's exciting, it is exciting,” Odhiambo said.