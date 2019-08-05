Baton Rouge officer shot during domestic call; possible hostage situation underway

SWAT is responding as well after an officer was reportedly shot in the leg during a domestic call on Geranium Street. (Source: WAFB)
Updated: Mon 9:19 PM, Aug 05, 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/ Gray News) - An officer was reportedly shot while responding to a domestic call on Geranium Street Monday night in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Departments says shots were fired at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Geranium Street around 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 while officers were responding to a domestic call of some sort. An officer with BRPD was reportedly shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital for treatment. It’s believed his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Emergency officials say a possible hostage situation is underway and that SWAT is responding as well.

A witness who was at a nearby business says she saw police arrive and later saw two officers carrying another office bleeding from the leg.

