The Eau Claire Police Department and Eau Claire Fire Rescue held a Battle of the Badges blood drive event today at the Eau Claire County Health Department.

A person is eligible to donate blood every 56 days. However, blood has a shelf life of about 42 days. Mix in the amount of people needing blood in hospitals and you are facing a blood shortage.

Events like today's blood drive help to close the gap.

“It's a really rewarding feeling after donating,” said Red Cross Donor Recruiter, Zachary Scott.

According to the American Red Cross, someone needs blood every two seconds. After a busy hurricane season, the need is even more pressing.

“With the hurricane that just happened, it doesn't affect us directly up here in this region, but as a whole with our national blood supply, it did affect that,” Scott said. "We had over a hundred mobile sites affected, which resulted in thousands of units being lost.”

In an effort to help restock the supply, the Eau Claire Police and Fire Rescue departments joined forces Friday.

“The Red Cross contacted us to see if we would be willing to help promote a Battle of the Badges blood drive event”, said Eau Claire Public Information Officer, Bridget Coit.

According to Scott, there are two different types of blood donations; a power red and whole blood.

“When you give a whole blood donation, it's roughly about a pint. We will fill up that bag and send it back to our lab where we break down into three components; red cells, platelets and plasma,” Scott said.

“We also have a power red machine. What that means is you will be donating two units, but that's only the red cells and we put the plasma and platelets back into you.”

Red Cross Officials say one pint of blood like can save up to three lives.

“Red cells are more for like the trauma victims, accidents, things of that nature,” Scott said. “Platelets and plasma typically go to burn victims, cancer patients, things of that nature.”

Officer Coit said having blood readily available is crucial for people.

“Knowing that they're going to have the blood necessary to get them through that traumatic event and survive from that is a wonderful thing and I don't think we can put a dollar value on that.”

The drive hopes to collect about 25 units of blood and had collected about half at noon Friday.

If you missed today's event but would like to donate, click on the link.

