Chippewa Valley Brewery Battle

Wisconsinites, get ready, it's time to vote for your favorite local beer. The second annual brewery battle is heating up at the growler guys in Eau Claire.

This battle is not about the "best" local beer but the "favorite" local beer. Over the next 4 weeks there will be 16 beers from 16 local breweries battling it out for the title.

Starting this week, you can stop by Growler Guys in Eau Claire to try a flight of 4 unique beers and vote for your favorite. There will be 4 new beers each week throughout the entire month of November.

Then, the top beer each week will move on to the final round happening the first week of December.

There are no labels or any clues on the types of beer you are trying but all of the beer comes from breweries that are within one hour of Eau Claire. “We really want to partner with the community and make sure we are supporting the local brewers and just to encourage people in this area to come in and try it, it's a little bit of a different experience,” said Greg Haugen, the co-owner of Growler Guys.

Each week the flights are $5 to try 4 different 4 ounce beers. You can go all 4 weeks and try the full 16 beers or just go one week and get to try 4. It’s a unique way to try some new beer and vote on your favorite beer in the Chippewa Valley.

