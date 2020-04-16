Beacon of Hope in Chippewa Falls

One local community is turning blue as a way to come together during this time.

Starting Thursday, April 16, businesses and homes in Chippewa Falls and surrounding communities are shining blue lights in support of essential workers, neighbors, and the community.

It's called "Beacon of Hope" and it's just one way to shine some light on everyone's efforts to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An anonymous community member donated 700 blue bulbs to the initiative with proceeds going to the community foundation of Chippewa County.

The plan is for these blue lights to turn on each night at 7:00 p.m. through the end of May, getting through the pandemic one day at a time.

