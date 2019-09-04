Bear caught on camera snoozing in a Montana hotel bathroom

Updated: Wed 2:02 PM, Sep 04, 2019

BIG SKY, Mt. (CNN) - Guests and staff at Buck's T-4 Lodge got quite the shock when they found a bear lounging on the sinks in the ladies' bathroom.

A bear was caught lounging on the sinks of a ladies' bathroom in Montana. (Source: Ashley Franz and David O’Connor for Buck’s T4 Lodge via CNN)

The bear waltzed right in and apparently, found the counter quite comfortable.

The lodge is pretty close to Yellowstone National Park, so bear sightings aren't all that unusual. Usually though, people don't find them relaxing in public bathrooms.

Video of the wayward cub already has been viewed more than 59,000 times on Facebook

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials checked the bear's vitals to make sure it was healthy before releasing it back into the wild.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
