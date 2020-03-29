Beauty industry feeling affects of COVID-19 pandemic

One local business, a women-owned salon called VER, opened in downtown Eau Claire in July.

According to co-owner Bobbie Sue Baker, the salon is feeling the impact of COVID-19. Baker said businesses like VER have been deemed non-essential, meaning stylists at her salon and others in the beauty industry are now without a primary source of income for the foreseeable future. She said it is important to remember all stylists and all small businesses during this pandemic. Without community support, some small business may not recover.

“It is terrifying. It really is very very scary to be looking at no income,” Baker said. “It's going to be putting a lot of people, a lot of hair salons, a lot of the beauty industry in a really uncomfortable situation, so remember those people and help them however you can.”

Baker said they are still selling their Davines hair care products, as well as gift cards and other special offers. She also said they will be offering en e-commerce option for products soon. For more information about VER, click here or visit them on Facebook at ">click here. VER Stylists.