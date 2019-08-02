Beaver Creek Butterfly Fest set for August 4

This weekend is the only time all year where the public will be allowed inside of the butterfly lab at beaver creek reserve. All of the phases of raising butterflies in Wisconsin will be on display Sunday at the Beaver Creek Butterfly Fest.

During Butterfly Fest at Beaver Creek Reserve, staff and knowledgeable volunteers will provide short mini-sessions covering a variety of topics related to identifying butterflies and moths, butterfly life cycle, and raising monarchs. There will also be guided tours of the Butterfly House, crafts, games, face painting, and butterfly-themed ice cream sundaes. Butterfly Fest runs August 4, from 12:00-4:00 p.m. and is open for all ages.

Advanced tickets for Beaver Creek Reserve members are $4 for adults and $2 for children ages two to fifteen. Nonmember registration is $5 for adults and $3 for children. To purchase advanced tickets click here.

Day of tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children ages two through 15, there is admission charge for children under age two. All activities are included in the event admission price. Butterfly Fest will be held rain or shine.

If you cannot make it to Butterfly Fest this Sunday, the Butterfly House at Beaver Creek Reserve is open from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Monday through Saturday and 12:00 – 4:00 pm on Sundays now through September 1.

