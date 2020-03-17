Beaver Creek Reserve closed to the public

Effective immediately, Beaver Creek Reserve Nature Center and all other buildings will be closed to the public through Monday, April 6.

All programs that were scheduled during that time have been canceled. We will do our best to reschedule programs if possible. We strongly feel that this is the best course of action to keep the community, our staff and volunteers safe during this unprecedented time.

While our buildings may be closed to the public our trails will still be open. We also want to encourage small family groups and social distancing even while on the trail.

We encourage everyone to take some time each day to get out and enjoy nature and some fresh air. With our buildings closed, there is not public access to restrooms or drinking fountains, so please plan accordingly. Whether you are able to get to Beaver Creek, walk at a local park or trail, or play in your backyard, being outside and connecting with nature will be a great way to stay active and engaged with the world around us.

We are working hard to still find ways to share our mission of connecting people with nature, especially families who are now needing creative ways to engage and teach their children while schools are closed. Stay tuned to our Facebook page, YouTube Channel, and website as our naturalists and staff share videos and resources that you can use at home over the coming weeks.

As a non-profit, Beaver Creek Reserve relies on income from school field trips, entrance fees, building and camp rentals, and store sales. With our buildings closed to the public, we will be missing out on this potential revenue we rely on to operate, pay staff, and feed our educational animals. We know that a lot of families, small businesses and nonprofits will struggle in the next few months.

If you are able we ask and encourage you to shop local while still can and donate to nonprofits and agencies supporting those most vulnerable in our community.

To support Beaver Creek Reserve, renewing your membership online, or making a donation will go a long way to helping us through this difficult and uncertain time.

