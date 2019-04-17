Beaver Creek Reserve hosts Earth Week Challenge

Registration is now open to sign up a team for the Earth Week Challenge. For the first time, Beaver Creek Reserve is hosting a challenge to get the community thinking green this Earth Day.

On Friday, a list of about 60 tasks will be released and teams made up of all ages can try to tackle list. Depending how big of an impact the challenge could have, the more points you will receive. The challenge will run April 20-28 to complete the tasks that can be done either at home or around the community.

"We kind of wanted to do something with a bigger impact then maybe just sitting at a table and handing out brochures and talking to the same audience, we really wanted to find a way to really engage the whole entire community," said Brianne Marcin, from Beaver Creek Reserve.

The list of tasks contains many categories including one that challenges you to conserve energy. A few small things like turning off the lights when you leave a room and turning off your computer each night can earn you point. While bigger things like using a drying rack instead of a dryer for your clothes gets you more points.

"We looked at the tasks and we wanted them to be easy to attain for people with young kids and all ages so you get to pick what you want to integrate into your life and if you are already doing these things you still get points for them,” Marcin added.

Depending on the amount of points, you can win bigger prize packages from local businesses. It is free to participate in the Earth Week Challenge. To sign up click here.

