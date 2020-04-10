Beaver Creek Reserve announces 2020 Earth Week Challenge

Beaver Creek Reserve is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with a 2020 Earth Week Challenge.

The challenge will last from April 18-26.

Beaver Creek Reserve says participants can create teams and will earn points for each green activity they complete and will then be entered to win prizes.

Registration opens Wednesday, April 15 and closes Sunday, April 26.

For more information or to register, click here.

“We really expect a lot of participation in this year’s Earth Week Challenge,” replied Brianne Markin, Marketing and Development Coordinator for Beaver Creek Reserve. “The best part of the challenge, is that so many of the tasks were designed to be things that people could do in their own homes. Even with the restrictions currently in place due to COVID-19, this is something that we feel most households can participate in. The in-person events have of course been canceled, but there are virtual events being held,”