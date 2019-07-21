Beaver Creek butterfly house now open

A place to help educate community members about the importance of butterflies as pollinators is now open.

The butterfly house at beaver creek reserve in fall creek opened at the beginning of July and will remain open until September 1.

Admission to the butterfly house is included with the reserve entrance fee which is five dollars for adults and three dollars for children.

The house features several species of butterflies and aims to educate people about their importance.

Volunteer, Greg Hirsch, says that he likes to introduce people to the world of butterflies.

"The butterflies are beautiful,” Hirsch said. “It is a lot of fun to see people come in who have never has the chance to look at butterflies up close or have never really given it any more thought than just they’re pretty little things flying around. To get to educate people on how they can raise monarchs and improve those populations is great as well.”

Beaver creek reserve will be hosting its butterfly festival on Sunday, August 4th, which includes a chance to visit the caterpillar labs.

