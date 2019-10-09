Before and after: Scruffy pups go full-glam to find forever homes

Updated: Wed 8:48 AM, Oct 09, 2019

DENVER (Gray News) - Volunteers provided a day of pampering to shelter dogs looking for their forever homes.

Mobile groomers who work with Rover partnered with MaxFund, a no-kill animal shelter, to help get the pups looking their best.

"Seeing a few of our adoptable dogs completely transformed by the Rover groomers today was incredibly heartwarming and I can't wait to see who brings them home," said Alexa Beale, volunteer coordinator with MaxFund.

The groomers came to them, so the dogs were at-ease in an space they already knew.

"I've been a groomer for 12 years, and I know first hand how stressful grooming can be for dogs when they're not in their own environment," said Tavia Starling, a Denver-based groomer on Rover.com.

Now with new haircuts and fresh trimmed nails, these dogs can strut their stuff into their new lives.

October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and many animal shelters are running specials. If you aren't ready to take home a new dog just yet, consider volunteering or making a donation to help.

(Source: Christina Cookson, Wag Your Tail Photography via Rover)
 
