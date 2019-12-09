Behind the scenes look at the busy holiday season for USPS

For U.S. Postal Service workers, the holiday season is a busy time of the year.

At the Eau Claire Processing and Distribution Facility, the amount of packages processed every day is up 300% and letter volume is up 35% according to James Rowley, Plant Manager. In other words, about 80,000 packages and 1.1 million pieces of mail are coming through the center every day during the holidays.

“The increased mail volume makes things a little more hectic but our employees are well aware of what Christmas brings,” Rowley says. “We schedule overtime and hire more employees for the holiday season.”

Mail is sorted at the center then taken to local post offices where mail carriers deliver them at their final destinations. Rowley says the distribution center serves about 1/5 of the state of Wisconsin.

“There is a lot more behind the scenes than people realize. The process behind a piece of mail requires a lot more than just putting a letter in the mailbox and having it show up in your loved ones mail box,” Rowley says.

The week of Dec. 16 is expected to be the busiest at the distribution center.

Rowley says if you want mail to be delivered by Christmas to send it by Dec. 20 or overnight it by the morning of Dec. 23rd at the latest.