Beloit PD: 5-year-old recovers after accidentally shooting himself in hand

Police are investigating what led to a 5-year-old boy accidentally shooting himself in the hand with a gun on Tuesday.

The Beloit Police Department posted on their Facebook page that it happened in the 500 block of Highland Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

Police said the boy was transported to a hospital in Rockford. He has been released. He’s recovering from his injury.

The incident remains under investigation. The police department said they are also working with Child Protective Services in regards to this investigation.