Beloit man agrees to plea deal in roommate's stabbing death

A 73-year-old Beloit man has agreed to a plea deal in the stabbing death of his roommate nearly four years ago.

Percy Oliver was set to stand trial Monday for the murder of 51-year-old David Banks. But defense attorney Jason Sanders tells the Beloit Daily News his client "had a change of heart" and agreed to plead no contest Thursday to second-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Oliver had faced a charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

Banks was stabbed and thrown from a fire escape in June 2015. The case had been delayed several times due to questions about Oliver's physical and mental health.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 15. Oliver faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.