Beloit police officer saves American flag after it was swept away from car dealership

A car dealership in the City of Beloit thought it had lost its American flag after it was blown away – that is, until a Beloit police officer happened upon the Stars and Stripes and saved it.

The department posted to Facebook on Friday, writing that Officer Oxenreider had found the American flag that had been swept away from Bud Weiser motors late Saturday night.

“Being a good cop and USMC retired Ox brought the flag in so that it could be dried out, folded and returned #respectforoldglory… Our Honor Guard members haven’t folded a flag this large so it is a challenge we welcome for sure !” the department posted.