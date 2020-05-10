Ben Loomis prepares for the 2022 Winter Olympics amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Born in Eau claire in 1998 and just 19 years later, Ben Loomis was competing on the Olympic stage. Loomis finished in 40th place in the 2018 Winter Olympic's 10k Nordic skiing race and is now preparing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Ben realistically believes he can move up to 15th place or better in 2022 and has even higher hopes for himself in 2026.

So far, the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't impacted a lot of Ben's training, but he is worried about how it will change how he competes when the skiing season comes back around.