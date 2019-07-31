Biden braces for fight as Democrats turn against one another

Updated: Wed 3:54 PM, Jul 31, 2019

DETROIT (AP) — Joe Biden will be forced to defend his record on the debate stage as nine rivals fight to knock him from his front-runner perch in the Democratic presidential primary.

The former vice president expects to face pointed questions about race in particular. He stumbled last month when confronted by Kamala Harris over his record on school integration. The key question is whether he can handle similar attacks in a way that restores confidence to his supporters.

Wednesday's debate comes 24 hours after another set of 10 Democrats debated over the direction of their party. In that encounter, liberal firebrands Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren faced criticism from lesser-known moderates who warned that a sharp leftward shift on health care and other policies would make it difficult to defeat President Donald Trump.

