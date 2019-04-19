Biden expected to launch presidential campaign next week

Vice President Joe Biden, Photo Date: August 20, 2015 / Photo: The White House / MGN
By  | 
Updated: Fri 8:21 AM, Apr 19, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to announce he's running for president next week.

That's according to three people with knowledge of Biden's plans.

Biden will enter the race as a Democratic front-runner, although the 76-year-old faces questions about his age and whether his more moderate record fits with a party that has become more liberal.

The announcement is expected as early as Wednesday and would cap months of deliberation over his political future.

The people with knowledge of Biden's plans insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The Atlantic first reported Biden's decision.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
