Biden in Mississippi, Sanders in Michigan before primaries

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden worshiped at a predominantly African American church in Mississippi, two days before the state's primary. It's a state where where black voters will play a pivotal role.

Rival Bernie Sanders is campaigning in Michigan, the biggest prize among the six states voting Tuesday.

A Mississippi congressman who introduced Biden to the congregation called Biden "the comeback kid." Biden had struggled in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada but won decisively in South Carolina on Feb. 29, boosted by African American voters.

He also had a strong showing on Super Tuesday in states with large numbers of black voters.

